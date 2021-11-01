Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 458.20 ($5.99).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AV. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Aviva from GBX 467 ($6.10) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, insider Jim McConville acquired 6,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £25,080 ($32,767.18). Also, insider George Culmer acquired 99,646 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70). Insiders have bought 106,535 shares of company stock worth $45,119,727 in the last quarter.

Shares of AV stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 394.70 ($5.16). 9,078,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 406.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

