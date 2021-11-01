Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3-5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.Avnet also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.200-$1.300 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVT. Bank of America lowered their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.83.

NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 840,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,420. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

