AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €27.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on AXA in a research report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on AXA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on AXA in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €25.52 ($30.03).

EPA:CS opened at €25.16 ($29.60) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.78. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

