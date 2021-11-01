B. Riley Comments on TTM Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) – B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for TTM Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.47. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

