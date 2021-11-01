B. Riley Increases Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target to $68.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.87. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $62.97.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.