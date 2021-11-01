B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for OSI Systems in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

OSIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $93.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. OSI Systems has a one year low of $76.31 and a one year high of $102.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at $49,759,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,453,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 231,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

