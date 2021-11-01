Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in October

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 316,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCSF shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.88. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 86.26%. Research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 93.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 217,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 66.1% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 239,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 95,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at $258,000. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

