Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 2,871 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Sysco by 9.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Sysco by 74.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 6.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.6% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 over the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY stock opened at $76.90 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average is $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

