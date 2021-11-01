Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,210 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.7% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 142.25% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock worth $419,503,682. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

