Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,047,000 after purchasing an additional 754,593 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 638,011 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,664,000 after purchasing an additional 595,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 754,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,552,000 after purchasing an additional 377,345 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $111.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.49. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $111.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

