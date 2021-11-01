Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $8,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT opened at $102.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.18. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

