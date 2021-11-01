Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $22.19 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,273 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.3% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $22,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JQUA opened at $43.48 on Monday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $43.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35.

