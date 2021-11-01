Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $25.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $25,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,690,000 after buying an additional 7,618,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,628 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,208.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,810,000 after purchasing an additional 457,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16,511.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,404,000 after purchasing an additional 352,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $110.95 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.