Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 2,641 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in ABB were worth $15,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ABB by 37.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,192 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in ABB by 104.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 943,701 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ABB by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,879,000 after purchasing an additional 845,430 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the first quarter worth about $19,814,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ABB by 236.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 866,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 608,973 shares during the period. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

ABB stock opened at $33.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.88. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

