Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. On average, analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

BLDP has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Ballard Power Systems worth $41,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

