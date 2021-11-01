Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 124.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 864,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,619 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $50,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2,739.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 212,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 205,495 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.9% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 103,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 409.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 326,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after buying an additional 262,384 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 67,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,207,210. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $69.18.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

