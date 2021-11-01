Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $81.34 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 369,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $81,339,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Union Pacific as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Union Pacific by 89.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,460. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.90 and a fifty-two week high of $243.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $153.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

