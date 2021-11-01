Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 843,401 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 843,401 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $64,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $42,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $62.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,528. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average of $55.28. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

