Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,018 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 0.5% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $103,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total value of $29,208,164.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,034,171 shares in the company, valued at $39,586,588,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,904 shares of company stock valued at $114,951,877. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.59.

MA stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $338.38. The stock had a trading volume of 59,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.51. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $288.12 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $333.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

