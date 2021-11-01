Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on December 8th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0034 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBD shares. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Bradesco stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,634 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

