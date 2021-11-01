Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.35 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.70 ($4.35) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.62) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.78 ($4.44).

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

