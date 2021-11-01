Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. Banco Santander has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.87%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 111,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

