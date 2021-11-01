Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100,991 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 6.63% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $517,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 172,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.60 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05.

