Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,117 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Unilever were worth $585,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,574,000 after buying an additional 319,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,080,000 after buying an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,805,000 after buying an additional 64,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,027,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,630,000 after buying an additional 52,667 shares in the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

NYSE UL opened at $53.58 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

