Bank of America Corp DE Sells 7,572 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.63% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $637,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $622.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $669.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $612.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $581.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,586 shares of company stock valued at $48,393,846 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $644.80.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

