Bank of America Cuts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $245.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $232.36.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $227.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.83 and its 200 day moving average is $226.39.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

