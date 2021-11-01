Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 47,400 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 1,305.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BDSI stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $402.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.84.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDSI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.