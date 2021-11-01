Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 23,344 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Separately, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $6.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.87. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.47 price target on the stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.