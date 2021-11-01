Bank of Montreal Can Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in RPC were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in RPC by 696.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in RPC by 36.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in RPC by 62.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of RPC by 533.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $397,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 30,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $172,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 847,837 shares of company stock worth $3,511,726. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

RES opened at $5.39 on Monday. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $7.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

