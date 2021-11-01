Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth about $669,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $4.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.47. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FreightCar America Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.