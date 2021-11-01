Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 5,400 Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the second quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

PIO stock opened at $41.70 on Monday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $43.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

Invesco Global Water ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.