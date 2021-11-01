Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,268 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SURF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 52.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SURF stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.66. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SURF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

