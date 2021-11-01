Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 23.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at $96,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

GFI stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several research firms have commented on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.