Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 423.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UIHC opened at $3.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.75. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $153.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Hogan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad Martz bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 195,892 shares of company stock worth $643,554 over the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UIHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

