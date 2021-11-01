Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 236,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 69,482 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 189,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 36,324 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OCN opened at $31.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.64, a quick ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. Ocwen Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $35.08.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. On average, analysts predict that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

