Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the September 30th total of 309,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,298.0 days.

Bankinter stock remained flat at $$5.50 during trading hours on Monday. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKIMF shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

