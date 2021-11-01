Barclays Cuts MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Price Target to $6.00

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
MGI stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.29 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89.
In other MoneyGram International news, Director Francisco Lorca bought 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth about $110,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
MoneyGram International Company Profile
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
