Barclays Cuts MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Price Target to $6.00

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

MGI stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.29 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MoneyGram International news, Director Francisco Lorca bought 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth about $110,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

