Barclays Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $91.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $79.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.55.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 8.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,692 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 6.9% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 22.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,260 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

