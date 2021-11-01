Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 234.44 ($3.06).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 198.48 ($2.59) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £33.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.34. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 104.62 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 186.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 181.13.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.