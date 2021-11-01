Barclays Raises Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Price Target to €0.73

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from €0.67 ($0.79) to €0.73 ($0.86) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

BNDSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.50 ($0.59) to €0.57 ($0.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.79) to €0.70 ($0.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.67.

Shares of BNDSY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.59. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,941. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.67.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

