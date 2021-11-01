Barclays Raises ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target to GBX 290

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ConvaTec Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 213 ($2.78) in a report on Monday, August 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ConvaTec Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 229 ($2.99) to GBX 272 ($3.55) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 260 ($3.40).

Shares of LON CTEC opened at GBX 215.90 ($2.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 219.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 227.99. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 178.20 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The company has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 44.06.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

