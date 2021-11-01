Barclays Trims Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Target Price to $46.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TAP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

