Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect Barrett Business Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $82.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $619.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barrett Business Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.13% of Barrett Business Services worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBSI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.