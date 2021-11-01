Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Down 30.6% in October

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BASA opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.67.

Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Basanite, Inc engages in the manufacturing of concrete-reinforcing products made from basalt fiber reinforced polymers. It focuses on its BasaFlex product. The company was founded on May 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

