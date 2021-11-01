Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 159,412 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 524,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,412 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $21,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 129.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 53.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 261.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of KBH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,662. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.82. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.32.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

