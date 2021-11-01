Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 5,250.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,417 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 88,727 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVBN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $6,334,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 533,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,771,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

EVBN traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $40.21. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $219.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 25.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $85,075.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,292.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,193 shares of company stock worth $86,796 over the last ninety days. 6.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evans Bancorp Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

