Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,941 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,749 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.38% of First Busey worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 16.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 16.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in First Busey by 10.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BUSE traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $25.95. 973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.04.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

