Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Has $59.89 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 31.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 839,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377,667 shares during the quarter. Comerica accounts for approximately 2.5% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $59,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Comerica by 229.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in Comerica by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,070 shares of company stock worth $1,226,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

NYSE:CMA traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $89.21.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

