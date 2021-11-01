Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111,827 shares during the quarter. M/I Homes comprises approximately 1.4% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 1.93% of M/I Homes worth $33,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth $52,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 284.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M/I Homes stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.97. 342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.56. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 5.14.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

