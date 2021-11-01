Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 910,623 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 910,623 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 58.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 85,562 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 646.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Bancorp by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 29,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 333.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 73,259 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of TBBK traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.20. 212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

